BNN Newsroom

Jew in the City Advocates for Accurate Jewish Representation Amid Controversy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Jew in the City Advocates for Accurate Jewish Representation Amid Controversy

In a recent controversy, an episode of the NBC drama Nurses drew widespread criticism for its portrayal of Hasidic Jews, resulting in its removal from all platforms. The catalyst for this action was a tweet from Allison Josephs, founder of Jew in the City (JITC), who condemned the episode for its inaccurate and bigoted depiction of Jewish law and stereotypes.

Campaigning for Authentic Jewish Representation

Driven by her observations of negative and stereotypical portrayals of Jews in media, including the Netflix show Unorthodox, Josephs launched the JITC Hollywood Bureau in 2021. The Bureau’s mission is to ensure that Jews, Judaism, and Israel are authentically and sensitively portrayed in the entertainment industry. This involves liaising with executives, conducting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) trainings, creating resources for writers, and partnering with the Norman Lear Center to study the impact of Jewish stereotypes.

An Open Letter to the Academy

Recently, the Bureau organized an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences criticizing their new representation and inclusion standards for excluding Jews. Over 260 industry professionals, including actors, producers, and executives, have signed the letter. The missive argues that Jewish identity is more than just a religious affiliation—it’s an ethnicity that has been historically marginalized and erased in Hollywood.

Addressing Antisemitism and Misrepresentation

The letter also highlights the rising incidences of antisemitism in the United States and the historical persecution of Jews. It calls for the entertainment industry to counteract Jew hatred by promoting nuanced and authentic depictions of Jews. Furthermore, it urges the Academy to include Jewish representation as part of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, thereby creating a framework for genuine representation.

For Josephs, this is a critical step towards ensuring fair representation for Jews in the media—an issue that is often overlooked due to the perception that Jews are not a minority. She has expressed her commitment to continue advocating for accurate Jewish representation in the entertainment industry.

BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

