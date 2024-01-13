Jersey’s Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached

In an unprecedented move, Jersey’s teachers are poised to automatically receive the government’s latest pay offer, which includes a significant 8% salary hike and a one-time payment of £1,000 in 2024. The package also promises subsequent wage increases, in line with inflation or 2%, whichever proves to be higher, for the years 2025 and 2026. However, this deal is not without its stipulations. Those accepting the offer will be prohibited from participating in any industrial action related to pay for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 unless they actively opt out.

Details Unveiled in Confidential Letter

The intricate details of the offer were unveiled in a confidential letter from Deputy Elaine Millar, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board (SEB), which was obtained by ITV News. The letter clarifies that teachers who fail to reject the offer by a predetermined deadline will be assumed to have accepted it. Further, any acceptance of payment will be interpreted as agreement to the terms, including the restriction on industrial action.

Consequences for Breaching Terms

Teachers who reject the offer and engage in industrial action over pay before the end of 2026 could face salary deductions for the additional money received. Conversely, teachers who opt out would continue on the 2023 pay structure until further negotiations with the National Education Union (NEU), which is currently in dispute with the government.

Government’s Approach Debated

Marina Mauger, from the NASUWT teaching union, has suggested that the government’s approach is a strategic move aimed at ensuring the viability of keeping schools open. This would be achieved by determining the number of teachers who might be willing to strike. Deputy Elaine Millar of SEB defended the approach, stating that the communication was necessary due to the lack of information on union affiliations and the differing responses to the pay offer based on union membership.