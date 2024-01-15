Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look

In an unprecedented move, the States Employment Board (SEB) of Jersey has presented an automatic pay rise offer to teachers across the region. The confidential letter penned by Deputy Elaine Millar reveals an 8% salary hike and a one-off payment of £1,000 in 2024. This financial enhancement, however, comes with a condition: teachers must refrain from participating in any pay-related industrial action until 2026, unless they expressly reject the offer by February 1, 2024.

Details of the Offer

The new pay structure proposed by the government includes an 8% salary increase for teachers and a lump sum of £1,000, to be disbursed in 2024. In the subsequent years – 2025 and 2026 – teachers can expect annual wage increases in line with inflation or 2%, whichever is greater. These offers, however, come with stipulations.

Acceptance of this offer, which is automatic unless actively opted out of, would prevent teachers from engaging in any pay-related industrial action till 2026. Should teachers accept the offer and then breach this condition, the government reserves the right to reclaim the additional pay benefits.

A Controversial Approach

Teachers who do not accept this offer will continue to be paid according to the 2023 pay structure, and retain their right to engage in industrial action. This comes as negotiations with the National Education Union (NEU), which has been in dispute with the government, continue.

Marina Mauger from the NASUWT teaching union sees the government’s approach as a strategy to assess the likelihood of strike action and maintain school operations. SEB Vice-chair Millar, however, defends the move as necessary, due to the government’s lack of information on union affiliations and the intention to implement the offer for those whose union has accepted it or who are not union members.