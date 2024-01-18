Jennifer Hudson and Common Ignite Romance Rumors at Lakers Game

The luminescent city of Los Angeles, home to star-studded basketball games, once again played host to celebrities, this time featuring the enigmatic couple, Jennifer Hudson and Common. The pair were spotted enjoying the intense match between Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at the renowned Crypto.com Arena.

Stars Align on the Court

The 42-year-old talk show host and celebrated performer, Jennifer Hudson, was dressed casually yet stylishly in a white hoodie and black leather jacket, a combination she complemented with a short dark skirt and white trainers. Her beau, rapper and actor Common, mirrored her relaxed style with a white hoodie, light grey gilet, and matching cargo trousers. The couple was evidently engrossed in the game, where the Lakers, led by the formidable duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, dominated the Mavericks with a 79-64 lead.

Celebrity Presence Sets the Tone

In addition to Hudson and Common, the game was graced by other notable figures. Actor Will Ferrell was present with his 17-year-old son Mattias, engaging in conversation with Slovenian ice hockey player, Anze Kopitar. Moreover, Adele’s husband, Rich Paul, also made an appearance at the Lakers game. The presence of these celebrities added a layer of vibrancy to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl

First sparking romance rumors in July 2022, Hudson and Common have been spotted together on numerous occasions since, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship. Hudson has even addressed these rumors in interviews, acknowledging Common’s attractiveness and hinting at a romantic connection. A recent sighting of the couple holding hands during a romantic evening in New York City, as reported by Just Jared, has only intensified these rumors. Hudson, who was previously engaged to WWE professional wrestler David Otunga, separated from him in November 2017. The pair share a 14-year-old son.