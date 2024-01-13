en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN’s Handling of Controversies

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN’s Handling of Controversies

In 2017, veteran sports journalist Jemele Hill found herself embroiled in controversy while working at ESPN. Her transgression? Labeling then-president Donald Trump a white supremacist—a statement she firmly stands by today. Hill’s outspokenness led to a barrage of threats, racial slurs, and demands for her termination from then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Trump himself. ESPN responded by suspending Hill for two weeks, citing a violation of the network’s social media policy after Hill suggested a boycott of Dallas Cowboys’ sponsors over the national anthem kneeling issue.

Resurfacing of the Controversy

Fast forward to the present day, and the controversy has resurfaced. This time, it revolves around the perceived hypocrisy at ESPN concerning its handling of the Pat McAfee Show—a program it hosts. On this show, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers made controversial remarks, seemingly insinuating that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile. ESPN’s response? Apologies, yet no significant disciplinary action—a sharp contrast to Hill’s treatment.

The Role of Politics in ESPN’s Actions

Hill believes that ESPN’s actions are significantly influenced by the prevailing right-wing political climate. She points out that the network appears to pander to conservative viewpoints. According to Hill, ESPN’s decision to collaborate with McAfee was driven by his audience, and Rodgers’ presence on the program is part of that strategic business decision, regardless of the controversies that come with it.

ESPN’s ‘Stick to Sports’ Narrative

Hill, a vocal critic of ESPN’s inconsistent handling of controversies, argues that the network’s ‘stick to sports’ narrative is disingenuous. She emphasizes that reactions to athletes’ opinions on non-sports issues are largely influenced by whether or not people agree with those views. Hill’s observations underscore the disparities in how ESPN responds to controversies and imply that the network’s apprehension of potential right-wing backlash impacts its actions.

Hill’s insights shed light on the challenges of creating an equitable system for handling controversies within major networks. Her experiences and observations provide vital lessons for media executives trying to navigate the turbulent waters of misinformation, racism, and political division that currently characterize the media landscape.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
30 mins ago
Unraveling circATXN7's Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
A recent study has illuminated the role of circATXN7, a circular RNA, in immune suppression in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC). The research, conducted with a patient cohort from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, reveals how circATXN7 governs T cell sensitivity to activation-induced cell death (AICD) and its correlation with adverse clinical outcomes and immunotherapeutic
Unraveling circATXN7's Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
3 hours ago
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
4 hours ago
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
Decoding the Use of Large Language Models in Generative Information Extraction
2 hours ago
Decoding the Use of Large Language Models in Generative Information Extraction
Emily Writes: Navigating Parenting and Work During Summer Holidays
2 hours ago
Emily Writes: Navigating Parenting and Work During Summer Holidays
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy 'Killer Soup' to Heist Film 'Lift'
3 hours ago
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy 'Killer Soup' to Heist Film 'Lift'
Latest Headlines
World News
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
28 seconds
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
35 seconds
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
1 min
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
2 mins
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
2 mins
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
2 mins
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
2 mins
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
3 mins
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
3 mins
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app