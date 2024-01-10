JCI Dominica Celebrates 65 Years: 'From Vision to Action'

JCI Dominica rings in its 65th year of service with a flurry of activities, events, and initiatives under the banner 'From Vision to Action'. This year-long celebration promises a blend of engagement, empowerment, and social networking, culminating in a grand Installation and Awards Ceremony scheduled for December 12th, 2024. The goal is to create a lasting impact and sculpt a brighter future for all stakeholders, partners, and community members.

Fostering Change Through Action

JCI Dominica's anniversary celebrations hinge on the principle of transforming vision into action. The organization has lined up a series of fundraising events, social gatherings, and community outreach initiatives. These activities aim to inspire individuals to be active citizens, foster leadership skills, and support community initiatives with a tangible impact.

Marking Milestones

The anniversary year will culminate in a grand Installation and Awards Ceremony on December 12th, 2024. This event aims to honor the dedication and hard work of JCI members and partners, while also installing new leadership. It serves as a testament to the organization's commitment to empowering young people and executing projects that contribute to sustainable development and social progress.

A Legacy of Positive Change

For 65 years, JCI Dominica has been a force for positive change, focusing on empowering young people and fostering leadership skills. The organization invites all stakeholders, partners, and community members to join in the effort to make a lasting difference and shape a better future. The year 2024 also marks a significant milestone for the organization, as Senator Meritta Hyacinth has been sworn in as the 64th National President of JCI West Indies, marking the first time a JCI Dominica member has held this prestigious position.