en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:21 am EST
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

The JBL Vibe Buds, originally tagged at $50, are now up for grabs at a discounted price of $35 on Amazon. These budget-friendly wireless earbuds have received commendable reviews for their robust build and secure in-ear fit. They offer passive noise cancellation, a feature that sets them apart from other earbuds in their price range that usually provide active noise cancellation.

Exceptional Features of JBL Vibe Buds

The earbuds come equipped with a TalkThru mode, enhancing the user’s awareness of their surroundings by allowing ambient sound to filter through. They are also bundled with a companion app that features a 10-slider equalizer, enabling users to fine-tune their audio experience. The battery life is another notable feature, supporting up to 32 hours of charge, making these earbuds a worthwhile investment for the price.

Other Noteworthy Tech Deals

In addition to the JBL Vibe Buds, consumers can enjoy other lucrative deals on audio and tech products. A Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is available for less than $200 at Best Buy, while Amazon has put its Fire TV Stick 4K models on sale. The standard version can be purchased for $30, and the 4K Max version is priced at $45. Another significant deal shines on a Samsung 85-inch CU7000 Crystal TV, which is now available at a $400 discount at Best Buy, bringing the price down to a tempting $900.

Unprecedented Opportunity for Tech Upgrades

These deals present consumers with an unprecedented opportunity to upgrade their tech arsenal at more affordable prices. Be it the JBL Vibe Buds offering an immersive audio experience or the Pioneer and Samsung televisions enhancing one’s visual entertainment, these discounted prices allow tech enthusiasts to make notable additions to their collection without breaking the bank.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer

By Salman Khan

Complexion Perfection: 2023's Innovative Skincare Products

By Nitish Verma

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

A Royal New Year: How British and Danish Royals Ring in the New Year ...
@BNN Newsroom · 55 seconds
A Royal New Year: How British and Danish Royals Ring in the New Year ...
heart comment 0
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.

By Salman Khan

Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating

By Salman Khan

Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
56 seconds
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
1 min
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
2 mins
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
2 mins
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
2 mins
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
3 mins
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season
4 mins
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit
5 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
7 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
16 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app