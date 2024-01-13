Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier
In a riveting day of cricket, the Ranji Trophy Group A match saw Haryana seize the reins against defending champions Saurashtra, thanks to a stellar performance by off-spinner Jayant Yadav. Jayant’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in confining Saurashtra to a modest total of 145 runs. Haryana’s counter-attack was formidable, ending the day at 122/1 in 33 overs with Ankit not out on 68.
Shaheen Afridi’s Captaincy Debut Ends in Defeat
In international cricket, Pakistan’s newly appointed T20I captain Shaheen Afridi had a disappointing start. His team succumbed to a 46-run defeat against New Zealand, despite his valiant efforts of claiming three wickets. New Zealand set a daunting target of 226/8, leaving Pakistan trailing, managing only 180 runs before being bowled out in the 18th over.
Impressive Performances Overshadowed
Notwithstanding Pakistan’s defeat, notable performances were from Babar Azam, who scored a hard-fought 57 runs, and debutant Abbas Afridi, who emerged as the pick of the Pakistan bowlers. However, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, led by Tim Southee’s 4-25, proved too much for Pakistan.
Bayern Munich Acquires Eric Dier
Switching gears to football, Bayern Munich has bolstered their defense by securing the services of England defender Eric Dier on a six-month loan from Tottenham. This move reunites Dier with his former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, setting the stage for an exciting second half of the season for the German club.
