BNN Newsroom

Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier

In a riveting day of cricket, the Ranji Trophy Group A match saw Haryana seize the reins against defending champions Saurashtra, thanks to a stellar performance by off-spinner Jayant Yadav. Jayant’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in confining Saurashtra to a modest total of 145 runs. Haryana’s counter-attack was formidable, ending the day at 122/1 in 33 overs with Ankit not out on 68.

Shaheen Afridi’s Captaincy Debut Ends in Defeat

In international cricket, Pakistan’s newly appointed T20I captain Shaheen Afridi had a disappointing start. His team succumbed to a 46-run defeat against New Zealand, despite his valiant efforts of claiming three wickets. New Zealand set a daunting target of 226/8, leaving Pakistan trailing, managing only 180 runs before being bowled out in the 18th over.

Impressive Performances Overshadowed

Notwithstanding Pakistan’s defeat, notable performances were from Babar Azam, who scored a hard-fought 57 runs, and debutant Abbas Afridi, who emerged as the pick of the Pakistan bowlers. However, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, led by Tim Southee’s 4-25, proved too much for Pakistan.

Bayern Munich Acquires Eric Dier

Switching gears to football, Bayern Munich has bolstered their defense by securing the services of England defender Eric Dier on a six-month loan from Tottenham. This move reunites Dier with his former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, setting the stage for an exciting second half of the season for the German club.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

