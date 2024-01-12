en English
BNN Newsroom

Jay Leno Severely Injured in Car Fire Accident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 am EST
Jay Leno Severely Injured in Car Fire Accident

Renowned comedian and car enthusiast, Jay Leno, suffered severe burns on the left side of his face in a steam car fire accident while working in his garage. The incident, which took place on Sunday, has resulted in the cancellation of all his scheduled engagements for the week. Known for his iconic television career and his passion for cars, Leno remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center for treatment.

Unexpected Inferno in Leno’s Garage

A sudden and unexpected eruption of flames occurred from one of Leno’s steam cars, previously described by him as dependable. The intensity of the fire resulted in Jay Leno sustaining severe burns on his face. Despite the gravity of the injuries, his eye and ear weren’t affected. The extent of the damage and his prognosis, while serious, has not yet been detailed.

Leno’s Condition Post-Accident

Following the accident, Leno was promptly taken to the Grossman Burn Center, where he continues to receive treatment. His mechanic, in touch with the situation, confirmed that the injuries, while severe, are not life-threatening. Furthermore, he mentioned that Leno was in good spirits despite the ordeal. Mavis, Leno’s wife, has been by his side at the hospital, supporting him through his recovery.

Impact on Leno’s Career

As a result of the incident, all of Jay Leno’s scheduled engagements for the week have been canceled. A household name not only for his long-standing stint as the host of the Tonight Show but also for his extensive car collection, the accident marks a significant disruption in Leno’s career and personal life.Updates on his condition and future plans are awaited as the story develops.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

