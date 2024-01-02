en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Jason Whitlock’s X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Jason Whitlock’s X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising

In a recent social media episode that has drawn both ridicule and entertainment, self-professed Christian sports media personality, Jason Whitlock, found himself in the crossfire of digital humor. Whitlock tweeted a screenshot of an X-rated ad that cropped up while he was browsing NFL standings on ESPN’s website. The ad, promoting ‘Funny Happy Birthday’ cards with adult messages aimed at men, caused Whitlock to voice concern over its appropriateness.

The Tweet That Sparked the Fire

Expressing his confusion and questioning the propriety of the ad placement, Whitlock asked his followers, ‘How is this possible? Appropriate?’. The response he received, however, was not the sympathetic outrage he might have expected. Instead, social media users were quick to point out that such ads are typically targeted based on a user’s search history. This implies that it was Whitlock’s own online activity that may have led to the ad’s appearance.

Internet History on Trial

The incident ignited a flurry of humorous and critical reactions, with some users teasingly requesting Whitlock to reveal his internet history to comprehend why such an ad had manifested on his screen. The incident served as a stark reminder of the power and precision of targeted advertising, as well as the potential for public embarrassment when personal browsing habits become a topic of public discourse.

Whitlock’s Controversial Trail

Apart from this episode, Whitlock is no stranger to controversy. He has made headlines in the past for his often provocative opinions in sports media. Most recently, he criticized CBS for their commentator assignment choices for NFL games, insinuating that the network gave priority to a game featuring Taylor Swift’s presence over a more competitively significant game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Jason Whitlock's Controversial Social Media Incident Raises Questions on Digital Ads

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years

By Momen Zellmi

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple C ...
@BNN Newsroom · 56 seconds
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple C ...
heart comment 0
7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic New Year’s Day Fire in Staten Island

By Muthana Al-Najjar

7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic New Year's Day Fire in Staten Island
EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth

By Dil Bar Irshad

EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth
Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations
For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition – No Sleeping Allowed

By Mazhar Abbas

For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition - No Sleeping Allowed
Latest Headlines
World News
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
55 seconds
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
1 min
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
1 min
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
2 mins
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
3 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
3 mins
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
4 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
43 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app