Jasco and Johnson Development Introduce Circadian Lighting in Jubilee Community

In a pioneering move set to redefine the intersection of technology, wellness, and real estate, Jasco, a leader in lighting and connected home technology, has joined forces with Johnson Development Corp. to introduce Jubilee, a new community in Hockley, Texas. This groundbreaking partnership marks the first time in the nation that circadian lighting will be included as a standard feature in all single-family homes.

A Beacon of Health and Wellness

Slated to be the epitome of health-focused living, Jubilee will feature JascoPro Series smart LED lights and Wi-Fi switches in every home. These innovative products, which are finalists for the coveted 2024 Best of IBS Award, will be seamlessly integrated with the Alarm.com platform, providing unparalleled home automation and security options.

The JascoPro Series boasts SmartCycle technology, which adjusts lighting to emulate natural light, aligning with the body's internal clock and promoting overall well-being. It also offers an Emergency Flash feature, designed to signal for help and alert loved ones and neighbors in case of distress.

Transforming the Builder Space

June Tang, Vice President and General Manager of Jubilee, expressed her enthusiasm about leading the wellness real estate movement in Houston with this initiative. "We believe that by making advanced lighting solutions more accessible, we can transform the builder space and significantly enhance the quality of life for our residents," she said.

Indeed, this partnership will make it possible for homeowners to enjoy state-of-the-art lighting solutions that were once cost-prohibitive. The standard package will include circadian rhythm lighting in three rooms, as well as a platform automation panel to control lighting settings.

A Commitment to Giving Back

In line with its commitment to making a difference in the world, Jasco dedicates 50% of net profits from its brands to charitable causes worldwide. This philanthropic spirit underscores the company's dedication to not just innovation and excellence, but also to creating a brighter future for all.

As Jubilee prepares to welcome its first residents, it stands as a beacon of hope and progress, reminding us that the power to create change lies in our ability to innovate, collaborate, and care.

Indeed, the partnership between Jasco and Johnson Development is more than just a business venture. It's a testament to the transformative power of technology, the importance of wellness, and the enduring human spirit.

In the cacophony of modern life, Jubilee offers a sanctuary of health and wellness, a place where the rhythm of life finds its perfect balance in the dance of light and darkness.

And as we look to the future, it's clear that this is just the beginning. As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, we can only expect more innovations that will redefine the way we live, work, and interact with the world around us.

For now, though, we can take solace in the knowledge that in the quiet town of Hockley, Texas, a new community is rising, one that promises to light the way towards a brighter, healthier, and more connected future.