BNN Newsroom

Japan’s Corporate Bankruptcy Surge: A Deep Dive into the Financial Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
In a startling revelation, Japan recorded a significant surge in corporate bankruptcies in 2023, exceeding the 8,000 mark for the first time in four years. Data from Tokyo Shoko Research indicates that business failures involving debts of at least 10 million yen climbed by an alarming 35.2 percent from the previous year to stand at 8,690. This trend marks the second consecutive year of escalating bankruptcy figures.

The Deteriorating Business Environment

The skyrocketing bankruptcy rate is largely attributed to the rise in material costs and wage increases, which have considerably dented corporate profits. The construction industry is particularly hard-hit, where labor shortages have resulted in increased costs. Additionally, the spike in raw material and energy prices has financially strained numerous companies, some of whom were already grappling with loan repayments from government pandemic-relief programs.

The Sectoral Impact

All sectors surveyed, particularly the service and construction industries, reported an uptick in bankruptcies. The service sector witnessed a 41.7 percent rise, amounting to 2,940 cases, while the construction industry saw a 41.8 percent increase, culminating in 1,693 cases. The total liabilities resulting from bankrupt companies escalated by 3.1 percent, amounting to 2.4 trillion yen.

Notable Failures and Related News

Among the notable corporate failures, Panasonic Liquid Crystal Display Co. filed for liquidation in September 2023, with debts amounting to 583.6 billion yen. In related financial developments, the OECD suggested that the Bank of Japan could start raising interest rates from early 2024. Additionally, the Nikkei stock index hit its highest level since March 1990, propelled by the purchase of technology stocks.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

