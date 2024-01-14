en English
BNN Newsroom

Japan Praises Taiwan’s Democratic Process: Congratulates Newly Elected President Lai Ching-te

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Japan Praises Taiwan's Democratic Process: Congratulates Newly Elected President Lai Ching-te

International figures, particularly from Japan, have applauded the recent victory of Lai Ching-te in the Taiwanese presidential election. Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, along with the country’s representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu, have extended their hearty congratulations to the newly elected president.

Japan-Taiwan Relations: A Bond of Shared Values

The congratulatory message from the Japanese officials underlines the significance of Taiwan’s democratic process, and the close ties that Japan shares with the island nation. Foreign Minister Hayashi emphasized Taiwan as a crucial partner and friend to Japan. The nations share common values, and economic relations have been close and mutually beneficial. Hayashi reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to deepen its cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan.

Anticipation for Continued Cooperation

In their messages, the Japanese officials expressed their anticipation for continued collaboration, and the strengthening of relations between the two regions. They also called for a peaceful resolution of any issues surrounding Taiwan. This is expected to contribute to regional peace and stability, a goal shared by both Japan and Taiwan.

A Significant Event in East Asian Politics

This event shines a light on Taiwan’s international relations, and the importance of its elections in the broader context of East Asian politics. The support from Japan and the United States underscores their unofficial relations with Taiwan, and their mutual intent to deepen cooperation and exchanges. In this regard, the recent Taiwanese presidential election is not merely a domestic event, but a significant milestone with implications for the region at large.

