BNN Newsroom

January Sales Highlight: Substantial Savings on Air Fryers

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
The dawn of the new year often ushers in a season of opportunity for consumers, with January sales presenting substantial savings on a wide array of products. This year, kitchen gadgets, particularly air fryers, are the focus of these price slashes. As energy efficiency becomes a priority and healthier cooking gains momentum, air fryers have emerged as a popular choice among consumers looking to reduce energy costs and prepare meals promptly.

Top Air Fryer Deals

In the midst of substantial price reductions, several models from brands including Ninja, Tower, Russell Hobbs, and Salter stand out. A dual model from Salter, now with a 40% discount, is celebrated for its versatility, boasting a touch screen control and seven cooking settings. Instant’s air fryer, praised for its simplicity and affordability, is optimal for solo cooks or smaller households.

Also featured is Lakeland’s dual basket air fryer, lauded for its user-friendly nature and quiet operation, as well as the high-performance Ninja Foodi Max, which is suitable for larger households.

Air Fryers for Beginners

For those new to the world of air frying, Lakeland offers an entry-level model that is both cost-effective and efficient, with a compact design suitable for smaller kitchens. An IndyBest-tested air fryer, now with a 41% price cut, has been recognized for its proficiency in cooking meat and its unique rotisserie function.

Mini Oven and Rapid Cooker

Further deals include a mini oven-like air fryer that heats up in just 90 seconds, equipped with multiple functions to simplify cooking. The Ninja Speedi rapid cooker and air fryer, capable of preparing meals in a quick 15 minutes, is another noteworthy mention.

All these deals are available during the January sales, making it an ideal time for consumers to invest in new technology, comfortable mattresses, or even a PS5, in addition to kitchen appliances. The article underscores the practicality and cost-efficiency of air fryers, making them an invaluable acquisition for home cooks aiming to prepare healthier meals swiftly and more economically.

BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

