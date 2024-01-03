January 2024 Pokemon GO Challenge: Strategies to Defeat Giovanni’s Shadow Pokemon

As the year 2024 dawns, players of the popular mobile game, Pokemon GO, are once again gearing up for their monthly face-off against Team GO Rocket’s leader, Giovanni, and his powerful lineup of Shadow Pokemon. This January, the battle will commence with Giovanni unleashing his Shadow Persian, followed by a rotation of either Shadow Nidoking, Shadow Kingler, or Shadow Garchomp, and concluding with the formidable Shadow Regigigas.

Locating Giovanni and Preparing for Battle

The first challenge on this quest lies in locating Giovanni, a task that requires players to secure a Super Rocket Radar. This special device is available through Team GO Rocket Special Research quests, accessible to players at Level 8 or above. Once Giovanni’s hideout is discovered, the real fight begins, demanding strategic selection of the player’s team based on an in-depth understanding of the game’s meta.

Countering Shadow Pokemon: A Round-by-Round Strategy

The opening round against Shadow Persian calls for strong Fighting-type moves, with Machamp and Lucario serving as recommended Pokemon. The second round introduces an element of unpredictability, as players must be prepared to counter any of the three possible Shadow Pokemon. For instance, Shadow Nidoking is best tackled with the likes of Kyogre or Garchomp, while Shadow Kingler’s vulnerability to Electric and Grass-type moves makes Mega Sceptile and Shadow Raikou effective choices. Against Shadow Garchomp, players can leverage the power of Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves led by Pokemon such as Galarian Darmanitan and Articuno.

Confronting the Mighty Shadow Regigigas

The grand finale of this encounter pits players against Shadow Regigigas, a powerful Normal-type Pokemon. To overcome this behemoth, players would do well to deploy Fighting-type counters like Terrakion and Lucario. Armed with the right counters and a deep understanding of Giovanni’s Pokemon weaknesses, players stand a good chance of emerging victorious and earning valuable rewards.