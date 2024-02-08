Janey Godley's 'Janey': A Documentary and Stand-Up Tour Celebrating Resilience and Humor

Scottish comedian Janey Godley's highly anticipated documentary, "Janey," is set to hit theaters on March 15. But that's not all - the film's premiere will be followed by a unique tour, "Janey: On Screen & On Stage," where Godley will perform live stand-up sets interspersed with outtakes from the documentary.

A Celebration of Resilience and Humor

The tour begins on March 16 at Younger Hall in St Andrews, making its way through various Scottish locales before concluding on April 20 at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee. The documentary offers an intimate look into Godley's life, from her humble beginnings as a barmaid in Glasgow to her rise to international fame for her anti-Trump protest signs and satirical dubbing of Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefings.

The film does not shy away from the challenges Godley faced, including backlash over past racist tweets and her ongoing battle with ovarian cancer, diagnosed in 2021. It features candid interviews with notable figures such as comedian Jimmy Carr and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as Godley's daughter, Ashley.

From On Screen to On Stage

After each screening, audiences will get to enjoy Godley's live comedy and engage in a Q&A session. Godley's raw humor and infectious energy promise an unforgettable experience, as she reflects on her incredible journey and discusses her life growing up in poverty in Glasgow.

"Janey" is a testament to the power of laughter in the face of adversity, a celebration of resilience, and a heartfelt tribute to the human spirit. As Godley herself says, "If you can laugh at it, you can live with it."

A Journey Worth Witnessing

Janey Godley's story is one of warmth, humor, heartache, and hurt. From her humble beginnings to her occasional controversies, the film captures the essence of a woman who has followed in the footsteps of comedy greats like Billy Connolly. As she embarks on what could be her last ever stand-up tour, audiences are invited to join her on this emotional and hilarious journey.

The documentary and subsequent tour serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of laughter, even in the darkest of times. As Godley takes the stage one last time, she invites us all to laugh, cry, and find solace in the shared human experience.

As we look forward to the release of "Janey" and the "On Screen & On Stage" tour, we are reminded of the power of storytelling and the enduring impact of a life well-lived.