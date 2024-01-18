Jane Seymour Breaks Stigmas on Aging: Talks Openly About Intimacy and Skin Care

The indomitable Jane Seymour, at the distinguished age of 72, has given a candid account of her thriving sex life, professing an enhanced passion and intimacy that comes with age. In her frank exposition for Cosmopolitan, Seymour, dually recognized for her role as a Bond girl in 'Live and Let Die' and her part in 'Wedding Crashers', detailed her evolved sexual experiences now anchored in trust, love, and accumulated wisdom.

The Transformation of Intimacy

She drew a sharp contrast between the youthful impulse of engaging in sex before fostering a deep connection and the mature approach of intertwining emotional intimacy with physicality. Seymour's revelations underscore the notion that sharing life's highs, lows, and all in-between can profoundly enrich sexual relationships as one advances in age.

Defying Ageist Stereotypes

Having been married four times, Seymour is presently in a relationship with 73-year-old John Zambetti and robustly dispels the myth that a fulfilling sex life terminates at 60. This declaration from the actress, who shares children with two of her ex-husbands, David Flynn and James Keach, serves as an empowering beacon for those navigating their sexual journeys in the autumn of life.

Alongside her bold revelations on intimacy, Seymour also divulged her skin care routine in an interview with The U.S. Sun. Her formula for maintaining her flawless skin comprises diligent use of Crepe Erase, regular cleansing, consistent exfoliation, and stringent sun protection.