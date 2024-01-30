Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Pen Landmark Contract for Localization of Diabetes Drug

In a significant stride towards the increased localization of pharmaceutical manufacturing, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company, a trailblazer in the industry, has inked a pivotal contract with the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority. The contract, signed on January 29, 2024, revolves around the localization and technology transfer of the pharmaceutical product Sitagliptin Phosphate, a drug used in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

A Step Towards Local Manufacturing

This move is part of a broader initiative to incorporate this drug into the Mandatory List, marking a step that is in harmony with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The Vision emphasizes the importance of increasing the localization of pharmaceutical manufacturing, a critical sector in the non-oil economy. The contract stretches over three years from its effective date, but at this stage, its financial impact remains undetermined.

Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Growth

Through this contract, Jamjoom Pharma has reiterated its strategy to form sustainable partnerships with the government sector. The company is set to commence the manufacturing and commercialization of Sitagliptin Phosphate upon receiving the necessary authority approvals. It is important to note that there are no related parties involved in this contract.

Implications for the Kingdom's Economy

This agreement has wider implications for the Kingdom's economy. It underscores the commitment to adding products to the Mandatory List, establishing new industries, and attaining self-sufficiency. The impact of this agreement, projected to exceed SR250 million ($67 million) over a decade, will significantly benefit government entities and hospitals.