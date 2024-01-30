James Shaw Steps Down as Green Party Co-Leader: Who's Next?

James Shaw, the Green Party co-leader, has announced his decision to step down from his leadership role in March. This comes after an impressive run with the Green Party, overseeing significant achievements such as the passing of the Zero Carbon Act and leading the party to its historic election result in 2023. Despite his resignation from leadership, Shaw has expressed his intention to remain in Parliament to support his Members Bill, which aims to secure everyone's right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

A Leadership Contest on the Horizon

Shaw's decision to step down has prompted the Green Party to prepare for a leadership change. According to the party's constitution, one of the co-leaders must be female and/or Māori. With co-leader Marama Davidson, who has committed to remain in her position for at least the next 12 months, fulfilling both these criteria, Shaw's resignation has opened up the possibility of having two female co-leaders. Nominations for the new co-leader will span from January 31 to February 14, with the announcement of Shaw's successor set for March 10.

The Potential Successors

Among the frontrunners for the co-leadership role is Auckland Central MP, Chloe Swarbrick. Known for her significant profile and popularity, Swarbrick, however, has previously denied leadership ambitions. Teanau Tuiono, re-elected as a list MP in 2023 and recently named the third assistant speaker, is another potential successor. Julie Anne Genter, ranking fourth on the party list, has also been a consistent MP since 2011 and has held ministerial roles, though she did not contest the leadership in 2022. With the Green Party housing 15 MPs, the majority of whom are new to their roles, the leadership contest is expected to be intense.

A New Era for the Green Party

Shaw's resignation and the ensuing leadership change do not necessarily signify a sudden shift in ideology for the Green Party. The party's defining achievement, the Zero Carbon Act, is set to continue with bipartisan support. The Green Party, which received its best-ever election result last year, is prepared for a new co-leader to work alongside Davidson to take the caucus into the future. A new era beckons for the Green Party, with the upcoming vacancy open to any Green member, and the potential for a more diverse leadership at the helm.