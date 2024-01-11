James Marsden’s Mother Expresses Pride Over Golden Globe Nomination

Golden Globe nominee James Marsden recently shared a touching text message from his mother, Kathleen Marsden, showcasing her overwhelming pride and joy at his nomination. Despite not clinching the award for his role in the series ‘Jury Duty,’ the affectionate exchange between mother and son captivated fans on social media, painting a heartwarming picture of familial love and support.

An Unforgettable Nomination

Marsden, known for his role in the mockumentary series ‘Jury Duty,’ earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His mother’s reaction to seeing her son among the nominees was nothing short of pure elation. In her text, she writes, ‘MY son did that. I can’t quit smiling,’ an endearing testament to a mother’s pride and joy.

A Shared Moment of Pride

The 50-year-old actor took to social media to share the touching text from his mother, expressing his gratitude for her unwavering support. This rare glimpse into Marsden’s private life, typically kept low-key, drew warm responses from fans and followers alike. Despite Marsden leaving the ceremony empty-handed, the affectionate exchange underscored the victory of love and familial pride over material accolades.

‘Jury Duty’ – A Creative Challenge

While ‘Jury Duty’ did not bag the Best Musical/Comedy Series award, Marsden has previously discussed the challenges and creative invigoration he experienced while filming. The series, where Marsden plays a version of himself on a jury with one real, unaware juror, showcases his acting prowess, making his Golden Globe nomination well-deserved.