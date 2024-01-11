en English
James Marsden’s Mother Expresses Pride Over Golden Globe Nomination

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Golden Globe nominee James Marsden recently shared a touching text message from his mother, Kathleen Marsden, showcasing her overwhelming pride and joy at his nomination. Despite not clinching the award for his role in the series ‘Jury Duty,’ the affectionate exchange between mother and son captivated fans on social media, painting a heartwarming picture of familial love and support.

An Unforgettable Nomination

Marsden, known for his role in the mockumentary series ‘Jury Duty,’ earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His mother’s reaction to seeing her son among the nominees was nothing short of pure elation. In her text, she writes, ‘MY son did that. I can’t quit smiling,’ an endearing testament to a mother’s pride and joy.

A Shared Moment of Pride

The 50-year-old actor took to social media to share the touching text from his mother, expressing his gratitude for her unwavering support. This rare glimpse into Marsden’s private life, typically kept low-key, drew warm responses from fans and followers alike. Despite Marsden leaving the ceremony empty-handed, the affectionate exchange underscored the victory of love and familial pride over material accolades.

‘Jury Duty’ – A Creative Challenge

While ‘Jury Duty’ did not bag the Best Musical/Comedy Series award, Marsden has previously discussed the challenges and creative invigoration he experienced while filming. The series, where Marsden plays a version of himself on a jury with one real, unaware juror, showcases his acting prowess, making his Golden Globe nomination well-deserved.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

