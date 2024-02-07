James Gunn Sparks DC Universe Speculation with Social Media Teases

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has been setting the fandom abuzz with his recent social media activity. The director's cryptic posts and responses have hinted at the inclusion of several new characters and projects in the DC Universe (DCU). Among these are Captain Atom, Mister Terrific, the Terrifics, Deadman, and Lobo, along with potential references to the Justice League International.

A Galaxy of Characters

Among the characters hinted at, Captain Atom stands out. A former Air Force member who gains nuclear powers from an alien alloy, Captain Atom is a character of considerable potential in the DCU. Gunn's sharing of a Captain Atom comic cover on his Instagram Story has fueled speculation about the character's possible inclusion.

Another character to watch out for is Mister Terrific. Gunn's recent tease about the character's appearance in the upcoming DCU film 'Superman: Legacy' points towards plans for the Terrifics, a team similar to Marvel's Fantastic Four. Alongside Mister Terrific, the film will also feature the debuts of Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho.

Supernatural and Interstellar

Gunn also teased the inclusion of Deadman, a supernatural hero with the ability to possess living people. His hint about Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter, has generated particular interest, especially with actor Jason Momoa expressing interest in the role.

Justice League International and Beyond

Additionally, Gunn's shared image of the Justice League International has led to speculation that the first DCU Justice League roster will be based on this international team. His sharing of an Alex Ross image from 'Kingdom Come' has sparked speculation about a potential project based on the series, although it might be too early for a live-action adaptation.

James Gunn's social media activity has indeed stirred the pot of fan theories and anticipation for the future of the DCU. While the reality of these teases materializing into actual projects remains to be seen, the excitement they've generated among fans is undeniable.