JAMB Sting Operation in Lagos: Two Arrested, CBT Centre Loses Registration Privileges

In a swift response to allegations of cyber bullying, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and security operatives launched a sting operation in Lagos. The operation was primarily targeted at a CBT centre in Ajah, where staff were allegedly misusing candidate information.

The Sting Operation

Following the reports of cyber bullying, the operation led to the arrest of two suspects. These individuals, now in police custody, were reportedly involved in unauthorized use of candidate information, a serious breach of trust and violation of JAMB's stringent data protection policies.

Implications for CBT Centres

In the aftermath of the operation, the implicated CBT centre has lost its privilege to register candidates for JAMB examinations. ICT consultant for JAMB, Damilola Bamiro, issued a stern warning to all registration officers at CBT centres. Non-compliance with JAMB's guidelines, he reminded, could result in similar consequences. However, he confirmed that the statuses of candidates previously registered at the centre remain valid.

Role of National Identification Number

Bamiro further highlighted the importance of the National Identification Number (NIN) in protecting candidates, particularly minors. Despite initial challenges with the NIN during the ongoing UTME registration, JAMB's integration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) server has seen significant improvements. This has led to an enhanced and more streamlined registration process, capable of registering 80,000 to 100,000 candidates in a single day.