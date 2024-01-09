en English
BNN Newsroom

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole: A Tense Reunion on ‘Love Island All Stars’

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole: A Tense Reunion on ‘Love Island All Stars’

Former flames Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been set on a collision course as they reunite in the anticipated series of ‘Love Island All Stars,’ launching on January 15. The pair, who were initially coupled from the beginning of the seventh series of the original show, parted ways just days before the 2021 finale. Liberty, having realized that Jake was no longer the right match for her, chose to leave the villa single. Now, they are to cohabit in the same villa, a situation that promises to bring a new level of tension and intrigue to the series.

Liberty Poole’s Unexpected Reunion With Jake Cornish

Liberty Poole, the ‘Love Island’ favorite, is reportedly unaware that her ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish will be a participant in the ‘All-Stars’ series. Having not spoken since their split, Liberty is anticipated to face a tense and awkward reunion with Jake. Expressing her feelings about the potential reunion, Liberty admitted it would be uncomfortable and strange but was determined to focus on her journey towards finding love.

On the other hand, Jake Cornish, keen to normalize the situation, has insisted on a lack of bad blood between the two. He acknowledges their transformative journey since ‘Love Island,’ acknowledging that they have become different people. Jake’s entrance in the series, unbeknownst to Liberty, adds a layer of suspense and anticipation to the upcoming series.

‘Love Island All Stars’: Fan Reactions & Upcoming Season

The ‘All Stars’ series of ‘Love Island’ has been met with mixed reactions from fans. While some express disappointment with the lineup, others are gripped by the potential drama that the unexpected reunion of Jake and Liberty could generate. As the series readies for launch, it will feature other returning contestants, including Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Georgia Harrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Demi Jones, and Luis Morrison, all primed for another shot at love.

BNN Newsroom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

