In a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Leeds United player Jaidon Anthony scored an opening goal in the FA Cup fourth-round tie that left spectators drawing parallels to the football legend, Lionel Messi. The match, which took place at Elland Road, saw Anthony maneuver through Plymouth Argyle's defense, leaving the defenders motionless in awe of his skill. The crowning moment was when he curled the ball into the far corner, mirroring the finesse of Messi's gameplay.

Touching Tribute

Following the goal, Anthony unveiled a poignant tribute to his deceased mother, Donna. The footballer's shirt bore the message, 'Rest in perfect peace, Mum,' a testament to the bond they shared. The news of Donna's passing had reverberated through the football community earlier in the week, leading the Leeds United team to don black armbands in a league match against Preston North End as a mark of respect. The gesture was not lost on fans, who took to social media to express their admiration for Anthony's on-field tribute and his impressive performance.

Comparisons to Messi

One fan, in particular, compared Anthony's skillful dribbling and goal-scoring prowess to that of football icon Lionel Messi. While such comparisons are not uncommon in football, Anthony's performance against Plymouth Argyle stood out, validating the fans' sentiments. His ability to control the ball and navigate through the opposing team's defense demonstrated a level of skill reminiscent of Messi's gameplay.

Match Outcome and Community Support

Despite Leeds United dominating much of the game, Plymouth Argyle managed to claw their way back to a draw, leading to a replay. Throughout this, the Leeds community rallied behind Anthony, expressing their support while respecting his family's privacy during this challenging time.