Jacksonville Jaguars in Hunt for New Passing Game Coordinator

With Nick Holz' departure to the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are once again in search of a new passing game coordinator. This marks a second consecutive year of change in the Jaguars' offensive ranks, with the team's search set to consider a wide range of potential candidates.

Contenders for the Role

Several names are on the table for consideration, among them, Frank Reich, who might suit well as an assistant. Reich has a history of working with the Jaguars' head coach, Doug Pederson, a factor that could play into the decision-making process, despite Reich's recent dismissals as a head coach.

John DeFilippo, currently coaching in the UFL, is another potential hire. DeFilippo's past experience working with Pederson and Press Taylor, the Jaguars' offensive coordinator, could be a valuable asset, but this is yet to be seen.

Experience vs New Ideas

Mike Groh is another potential candidate who has worked under Pederson previously. However, despite his experience, Groh might not bring the new ideas the Jaguars' offensive line needs, following a season that failed to meet most expectations.

Internal Promotions

Looking internally, quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy and assistant quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner are potential candidates for promotion. Both have worked closely with the Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence and are familiar with the team's playstyle and strategy.

Lastly, Parks Frazier, who has a strong personal connection to Frank Reich and experience as an assistant quarterbacks coach and interim play-caller, could be in the running despite his less than stellar tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars navigate through another year of change, they are faced with the task of finding a new passing game coordinator who can meet their high expectations and deliver a successful passing offense in the coming season.