en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding

In a captivating blend of public intrigue and personal joy, former New Zealand Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern, and Clarke Gayford unveiled their first official wedding photos. The images offer an intimate look into their private ceremony held at Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Ardern, globally admired for her leadership and progressive policies, continues to command significant public attention post her tenure, with her wedding marking a personal milestone that has captivated national and international audiences alike.

From the Aisle to the Vineyards

The couple, engaged for nearly five years, had their wedding plans delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they finally celebrated their union in 2024, surrounded by the picturesque vineyards of Craggy Range Winery. Ardern graced the occasion in an elegant ivory halterneck gown, custom-designed by New Zealand’s renowned designer Juliette Hogan. In contrast, Gayford chose a classic black suit, white shirt, and black tie ensemble from the NZ brand, Zambesi. The celebration was attended by an intimate group of 50-75 guests, including their 5-year-old daughter, Neve Ardern-Gayford.

A Journey of Love Amidst Public Life

The couple’s journey, from their courtship that began in 2014, to Ardern’s tenure as the country’s youngest leader, and then the birth of their daughter, has been closely followed by the public. Ardern’s leadership through the pandemic until her resignation in January 2023, citing ‘sheer exhaustion,’ has only intensified the spotlight on the couple. Their wedding, officiated by close friend and former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, marks a new chapter in this journey. The ceremony was a private affair, with the guest list comprising mostly family, very close friends, and a few politicians.

Enduring Public Fascination

Despite the couple’s efforts to keep the wedding details under wraps, the event has spawned widespread interest, testament to Ardern’s enduring public fascination. The release of these official photos crystallizes a moment of personal joy for the couple, even as they continue to navigate their lives under the public eye. The photos reveal a radiant Ardern, a proud Gayford, and a joyous Neve, encapsulating the warmth and love of this intimate occasion. Ultimately, the images offer a glimpse into the private lives of public figures, reminding us of the universal human experiences that connect us all.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
39 mins ago
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Dr. Natasha Deshwal, a family physician and the director of the Bedford Basin Women’s Health Clinic, has delved into the intricacies of defining what constitutes a ‘normal’ menstrual cycle. The wide spectrum of symptoms, such as varying degrees of cramping, irregular bleeding, mood swings, weight changes, and acne, underline the challenge in pinning down a
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
3 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
3 hours ago
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
1 hour ago
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
1 hour ago
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts
1 hour ago
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
57 seconds
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
1 min
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
3 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
5 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
6 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
8 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
8 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
10 mins
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
10 mins
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
52 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app