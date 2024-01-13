en English
BNN Newsroom

Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters’ Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
A day of joyous celebration unfolded as acclaimed actresses and sisters-in-law, Iza Calzado and Bianca King, marked the baptism of their daughters, Deia Amihan and Sadie Harlow Wintle. The ceremony, a significant milestone in their young lives, took place on a serene Saturday at the St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Makati.

Celebration of Faith and Family

Presiding over the sacred rite was Fr. Tito Caluag, a respected figure in the religious community. The event was a blend of spirituality, family ties, and celebrity presence, with a congregation that included notable figures from the entertainment industry and beyond. Among those in attendance was former Vice President Leni Robredo, who was bestowed the honor of being one of the godparents.

A Day Immortalized

The event was beautifully chronicled by Iza Calzado’s manager, Noel Ferrer, who captured the day’s highlights and shared them on social media. His Instagram posts offered a glimpse into the intimate ceremony, revealing the radiant smiles of the proud parents and the angelic faces of Deia and Sadie in their baptismal gowns.

Fashion Meets Tradition

Adding a touch of glamour to the religious ceremony, the baptismal attire of the young ones was designed by renowned fashion designer Rajo Laurel. The bespoke gowns, both symbolizing purity and innocence, were a fitting representation of the day’s significance. Following the ceremony, an intimate reception ensued, where guests gathered to celebrate the new spiritual journey embarked upon by the children of Iza and Bianca and their husbands, Ben and Ralph Wintle.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

