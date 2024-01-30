Ivory Coast Upsets Senegal in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In a riveting twist during the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, Ivory Coast clinched a triumphant victory against defending champion Senegal in a penalty shootout, ending with a gripping 5-4 score. The electrifying win was primarily driven by Frank Kessi's precision in penalty kicks, delivering the 86th-minute equalizer during regular play and the decisive final kick.

The match took place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, and the unexpected victory ignited widespread jubilation across Ivory Coast. The euphoria was particularly palpable in Abidjan, where fans reveled in spontaneous street parties. Despite an early goal by Senegal's Habib Diallo, Ivory Coast rose to the challenge, leveling the score and ultimately clinching the match.

Controversies and Resilience

The high-stakes game witnessed a potentially perilous tackle by Sadio Mane, resulting in a controversial yellow card and a late penalty awarded to Ivory Coast after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check. Emerse Fa, the interim coach and former national midfielder, extolled his team's resilience in overcoming the early setback.

Ivory Coast, having barely scraped through to the knockout stage and recently dismissed its coach, now anticipates facing either Mali or Burkina Faso in the forthcoming round. Conversely, Senegal, despite a flawless record in its group games, contemplates a missed opportunity to defend its title.

In a parallel match, Cape Verde advanced to the quarterfinals by edging out Mauritania 1-0 with a late penalty scored by Ryan Mendes. Mauritania marked its first knockout stage game and had previously celebrated a historic win against Algeria. Cape Verde, having topped a group featuring Ghana and Egypt, is set to confront either Morocco or South Africa in the next tournament stage.