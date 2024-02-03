IUML Organizes Cross-Religious Mass Wedding in Coimbatore

In a remarkable display of unity and communal harmony, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) orchestrated a mass wedding event in Coimbatore, bringing together 23 couples from various religious backgrounds. This initiative was targeted towards assisting individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in getting married, serving as a beacon of hope for many.

Cross-Religious Union

The event saw the union of six Hindu couples, three Christian couples, and fourteen Muslim couples under one roof. It was a harmonious mix of diverse religious ceremonies, proving that love transcends all boundaries. The IUML's district committees played a pivotal role in selecting eligible couples for this event, ensuring that those in dire need were given this life-changing opportunity.

Generous Contributions

Each couple was gifted 10 grams of gold and essential household items like an almirah, a cot, kitchen utensils, and other necessities. These gifts, estimated at around Rs 2 lakh per couple, eased the financial burden often associated with weddings, especially for families from less privileged backgrounds.

Continued Initiative

This event is not an isolated act of kindness by the IUML. Previously, similar mass wedding events were organized in Tiruchi and Chennai, where 25 and 17 couples, respectively, were wedded. IUML All India President Khader Moideen emphasized the League's steadfast commitment to supporting families who find it challenging to afford wedding expenses for their children.