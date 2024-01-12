en English
BNN Newsroom

ITV’s Dermot O’Leary Faces Backlash Over On-Air Behaviour

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
ITV’s Dermot O’Leary Faces Backlash Over On-Air Behaviour

On a recent Friday broadcast of ITV’s popular show, This Morning, viewers expressed their disapproval over the on-air behavior of host Dermot O’Leary. The complaints, which were mainly voiced on social media platforms, ranged from urging Dermot to adopt a calmer demeanor to criticism over his perceived overenthusiastic and interruptive behavior. Despite the backlash, Dermot continued to promote the show’s schedule on Instagram, featuring guests like Catherine Tate and Davina McCall, along with chef Phil Vickery.

Public Outcry Over Dermot’s Behaviour

Viewers of the show took to social media to voice their discomfort with Dermot’s on-air conduct, with some even threatening to stop watching the program. Many found his demeanor to be overly cheerful, to the point of being deemed irritating and clownish. The complaints were not limited to Dermot’s exuberant behavior; he was also accused of talking over guests, a move that did not sit well with the audience.

Alison Hammond: A Pillar of the Show

Despite these criticisms, Dermot’s co-host Alison Hammond, who has been a regular on This Morning since 2002, continued to be loved for her infectious personality. According to an ITV source, Hammond has repeatedly turned down offers to replace Holly Willoughby as a full-time host. Despite being a favorite with the network and viewers, Hammond has declined the top position multiple times, citing her commitments to other TV projects, including Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

A Balancing Act

While changes in any long-standing TV show can often lead to public outcry, it is essential for hosts to maintain a balance. Overenthusiasm, while sometimes appreciated, can also turn off viewers if perceived as excessive or interruptive. As the criticism continues, the show’s management and Dermot will likely need to reassess his on-air behavior to ensure the continuity of This Morning’s success.

BNN Newsroom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

BNN Newsroom

