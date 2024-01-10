en English
Italian Exhibition Group Boosts Presence in Asia with Strategic Acquisition of F&B Event Titles

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
The Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) has broadened its international reach through IEG Asia Pte Ltd by acquiring three highly sought-after food and beverage (F&B) event titles from Montgomery Asia. The titles include Speciality Food & Drinks Asia, Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia, and Food2Go. These events will co-locate with the inaugural edition of SIGEP Asia and the 5th Restaurant Asia at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, taking place from 26 to 28 June 2024.

Strategic Acquisition to Boost F&B Trade Events

This strategic acquisition is designed to create a highly-specialized trade event for the F&B industry in the Singapore and ASEAN markets. The aim is to offer a robust platform for networking, collaboration, showcasing trends and innovations, and featuring an exclusive hosted buyers program dubbed Buyer X.

Leadership’s Views on the Acquisition

Christopher McCuin, Managing Director of Montgomery Asia, expressed immense pride in having delivered high-quality events since 2017. He believes the consolidation under IEG will bring significant benefits to the marketplace. Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG, sees the acquisition as a significant stride in strengthening IEG’s global presence, particularly within the burgeoning F&B sector.

Setting a New Standard for Boutique Trade Exhibitions

Francesco Santa, International Business Development Director at IEG, underscored the synergy of these events under the IEG umbrella. He believes it will set a new benchmark for boutique trade exhibitions. Similarly, Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, expressed confidence in how these events’ potential to redefine boutique trade exhibitions in the Singapore and ASEAN F&B industry.

