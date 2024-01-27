ISRO's INSAT-3DS Satellite Aims to Revolutionize Weather Forecasting

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's meteorological capabilities, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has revealed the dispatch of its state-of-the-art meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) launch port.

The transportation of the satellite, which is scheduled to replace the existing in-orbit satellites INSAT-3D and 3DR, took place on January 25. The upgraded satellite is poised to offer advanced meteorological observations, thereby refining weather forecasting capabilities.

INSAT-3DS: A Technological Marvel

INSAT-3DS is equipped with an array of sophisticated instruments, including a 6-channel Imager and a 19-channel Sounder. Furthermore, it includes essential communication payloads such as the Data Relay Transponder, which is responsible for collecting data from a multitude of weather stations. The satellite also houses a Search and Rescue Satellite-Aided Tracking (SAS&R) transponder, a crucial component for global search and rescue operations.

Aiding Disaster Warning Systems

In addition to its meteorological prowess, INSAT-3DS is expected to play a pivotal role in monitoring land and ocean surfaces. By doing so, it will significantly contribute to improving disaster warning systems and enhancing early-warning capabilities. While ISRO has kept the exact launch date under wraps, it is speculated that the satellite will take flight in the first week of February.

ISRO's Ambitious 2024 Schedule

The INSAT-3DS mission is just one of many endeavors ISRO has undertaken in 2024. The organization kicked off the year with the successful launch of the XPoSat, a mission designed to study black holes, on January 1. Shortly after, on January 6, ISRO succeeded in placing the Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory, in its orbit at the Earth-Sun Lagrange point 1. Spearheaded by ISRO's chairperson, S Somanath, the space organization has mapped out an ambitious schedule for the year, with a target of a minimum of 12 launches.