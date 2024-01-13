en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Israel’s Strategic Google Ads Campaign Amid Genocide Case at ICJ

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Israel’s Strategic Google Ads Campaign Amid Genocide Case at ICJ

In a significant development, Israel has launched a publicity campaign to sway public opinion related to serious accusations laid against it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The campaign, marked by a series of sponsored advertisements on Google, comes in the backdrop of a case initiated by South Africa, which accuses Israel of genocide. The move by Israel stands as a stark reminder of the interplay between technology, politics, and international law, raising pertinent questions about the ethical boundaries of such strategies.

Turning to Digital Platforms for Political Purposes

While the specific content, scope, and overall reception of these advertisements are not explicitly detailed, their presence underscores the rising trend of employing digital platforms for political ends. In the heat of an international legal battle, Israel has turned to Google ads as a tool to counter narratives and potentially manipulate the public perception around the proceedings and its actions.

Germany’s Intervention and Israel’s Defense

The case sees Germany intervening on behalf of Israel at the ICJ, a factor that adds another layer to the unfolding drama. Israel has presented a detailed defense against the accusations of genocide, citing reasons of self-defense, addressing the issue of civilian casualties, extending humanitarian aid to Gaza, and outrightly rejecting South Africa’s claims.

The Response and Criticism

The Israeli ad campaign includes a video narrated by a woman who places the blame for the suffering of Gazans squarely on Hamas. The ads further contain unverified links, an aspect that has attracted criticism on social media. The backlash brings into focus Google’s role in the spread of potentially misleading information, adding fuel to the ongoing debate on the responsibility of tech giants in the realm of information dissemination.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 hours ago
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood is witnessing a significant residential transformation, with 559 new apartments poised to enhance the area’s housing stock by the year’s end. This surge in development signifies a nearly 20% boost to the current housing landscape and accounts for approximately a quarter of new housing units in San Diego County. Embracing
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
3 hours ago
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
3 hours ago
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
2 hours ago
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
2 hours ago
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
3 hours ago
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Capitals Rally Past Rangers: A Turnaround Victory with Playoff Implications
4 mins
Capitals Rally Past Rangers: A Turnaround Victory with Playoff Implications
AI: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
6 mins
AI: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
From 'Love Island' to Politics: Georgia Harrison Mulls Over Career Path
7 mins
From 'Love Island' to Politics: Georgia Harrison Mulls Over Career Path
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: A Victory for Sovereignty Amidst Pressure from China
7 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: A Victory for Sovereignty Amidst Pressure from China
Netanyahu Frames Conflict as Battle of 'Light Against Darkness', Pledges Unending War
8 mins
Netanyahu Frames Conflict as Battle of 'Light Against Darkness', Pledges Unending War
UK's Stance on Israel Faces Pressure Amid International Condemnation
9 mins
UK's Stance on Israel Faces Pressure Amid International Condemnation
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
9 mins
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
11 mins
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
12 mins
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app