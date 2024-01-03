en English
BNN Newsroom

Israeli Ministers Back ‘Voluntary Emigration’ of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both representatives of the far-right Religious Zionism party, have reaffirmed their contentious stance on the ‘voluntary emigration’ of Palestinians from Gaza. This comes despite the US State Department’s condemnation of such views, amplifying existing tensions between the two countries.

Divisive Stance on Gaza’s Future

Smotrich’s arguments for the resettlement policy are rooted in the perception of Gaza as a hub of anti-Israeli sentiment and hostility. He also claims that over 70% of the Israeli public supports encouraging emigration as a humanitarian solution to this ongoing conflict. Ben-Gvir echoed these sentiments, citing Israel’s security needs as a justification for the proposed mass displacement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated his willingness to find countries ready to accept Gazans. However, he continues to maintain that these controversial statements do not represent official policy. The Netanyahu government’s tacit support for the idea has attracted international criticism and has escalated frustrations within the Biden administration.

US Responds with Disapproval

The US State Department, under spokesperson Matthew Miller, has labelled the Israeli ministers’ statements as ‘inflammatory and irresponsible.’ Miller underscored the US’s support for a two-state solution and urged Israeli ministers to cease such provocative rhetoric. The US continues to assert its stance that Gaza should remain Palestinian territory, free from Hamas control and threats to Israel.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, joined in the condemnation, rejecting any plans for the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Implications and Concerns

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, such inflammatory remarks have raised grave concerns among human rights advocates. Approximately 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have already been displaced due to the conflict, with more than 20,000 deaths reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Advocacy groups and critics fear the growing pressure to make forced displacement a reality in Gaza. They argue that the recent discourse is shifting toward endorsing voluntary migration or even forcible transfer of Gaza’s population, potentially to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. This has led to criticism of the Biden administration’s unwavering support for Israel’s war and continued military aid, which some believe is exacerbating the crisis in Gaza.

BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

