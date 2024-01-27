Israel Intensifies Military Offensive Against Hamas in Gaza's Khan Younis Amid Rising Casualties

Israel has intensified its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza's Khan Younis region, escalating its aerial and tank fire operations. The conflict has seen a surge in casualties, with reports of heavy combat between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. The latter are retaliating with rockets and anti-tank missiles, a testament to the escalating intensity of the conflict.

Disputed Death Toll Figures and World Court Ruling

Israel has claimed the lives of 11 Hamas gunmen, with a total of 9,000 militants reported killed since the start of the operations. However, these figures are disputed by Hamas. The Israeli military has also suffered losses, with 220 soldiers lost since the onset of the ground offensive. The Palestinian death toll stands at 26,257, with nearly 65,000 wounded, including 174 within the past 24 hours. The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million population has been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. The recent World Court ruling, while not enforcing a ceasefire, has mandated Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and bolster civilian aid.

Healthcare Under Siege

The conflict has spilled onto the healthcare sector in Gaza. Strikes occurring near hospitals have compromised the safety of both patients and staff. The Israeli military claims to coordinate with hospital directors to ensure healthcare facilities remain operational amid the chaos. However, these strikes have elicited concerns from the Gaza Health Ministry. The International Court of Justice's ruling is globally viewed as significant, but local Palestinians, like Zainab Khalil in Rafah, are advocating for an immediate ceasefire.

Elsewhere in the Region

In Rafah, an Israeli air strike resulted in the death of three people, with the identities and affiliations of the casualties yet to be confirmed. In the occupied West Bank, another clash led to the death of one man near Jenin. The report also touches on unrelated business news, including updates about the John Lewis Partnership, Guangzhou's decision to relax home purchase limits, and allegations of vote fraud in Taiwan's presidential election.