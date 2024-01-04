Islamabad’s CDA Initiates Automation of Property Records to Counter Fraud

In a significant move to enhance transparency and combat fraudulent activities, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Islamabad has taken a decisive step towards the automation of residential and commercial property records. This decision, expected to bring a sea change in the CDA’s operations, comes after nearly nine years of contemplation.

Struggles and Scandals

The CDA, in the past, has faced considerable challenges in implementing a robust system to protect small investors from fraud. Over the past six years, fraudulent cases had surfaced even with transfer letters issued directly by the CDA. Despite these glaring issues, no substantial action was taken against the responsible officials or to provide support to the victims. This lack of accountability and action further marred the CDA’s reputation, resulting in a noticeable decline in city investments.

Turning a New Leaf

In a recent meeting chaired by Captain (R) Anwarul Haq, the CDA Development Working Party gave the green light to a Rs170 million budget for the much-needed automation project. The meeting, attended by officials from various ministries, also decided that the project would be contracted to a government firm on a government-to-government basis.

Ambitious Goals, Promising Outcomes

The contracted firm has been entrusted with the daunting task of digitizing a whopping 45 million documents within a span of two years. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the transparency and efficiency of the CDA’s Estate Management wing and Land and Rehabilitation directorates. In addition to digitization, the firm will also be responsible for maintaining and operating the newly automated system, paving the way for a more streamlined and transparent process in the future.