Ishara Art Foundation Debuts 'Sheher, Prakriti, Devi': Gauri Gill's Vision of Unity in Dubai

Marking its fifth anniversary, Ishara Art Foundation in Dubai proudly presents its 11th exhibition, 'Sheher, Prakriti, Devi' (City, Nature, Deity), curated by acclaimed photographer Gauri Gill. This unique show, running from January 19 to June 1, 2024, underscores the symbiotic relationship among bustling urban landscapes, the natural world, and sacred elements, through Gill's extensive curation, her first in such a context.

Innovative Collaboration and Diverse Perspectives

Gauri Gill's exhibition is not just an artistic endeavor but a profound research-led approach that brings together 138 works, showcasing a light yet impactful assembly of art. Sabih Ahmed, Associate Director and Curator at Ishara, emphasizes the exhibition's ambitious scale and its exploration of the intricate web of relationships among artists and collectives. The show features contributions from Gill, her mother Vinnie Gill, Warli artist Ladhki Devi, and other acclaimed international artists, each offering unique insights into cities, nature, and the divine.

A Journey Through Urban and Natural Worlds

Gill's work, celebrated for its empathy and human concern, along with her collaborative spirit, redefines the urban Indian landscape. Through a thoughtful juxtaposition of artworks, the exhibition navigates viewers through a world where urban and natural realms intersect. Highlights include Gill's dystopian cityscapes, her mother's enchanting drawings, and Ladhki Devi's divine representations, all of which challenge traditional perceptions of art and artists. This collective effort aims to spotlight the often-overlooked voices and practices existing outside mainstream art discourse.

Reimagining Ecology and Spirituality

The exhibition transcends mere visual appeal, inviting a contemplation on the interplay between cultural, natural, and spiritual elements. Gill envisions cities as living, breathing entities, intertwined with nature and imbued with sacredness. From termites rendering built structures porous to migratory birds inhabiting historical ruins, 'Sheher, Prakriti, Devi' presents an eclectic yet cohesive narrative that celebrates resilience, interconnectedness, and the beauty of persistence in artistic practices.

Through 'Sheher, Prakriti, Devi,' Ishara Art Foundation and Gauri Gill offer a compelling exploration of the dynamic relationships that shape our world. This exhibition not only marks a significant milestone for the foundation but also furthers the dialogue on the essential unity of city life, nature's bounty, and spiritual depth, encouraging viewers to see beyond the visible and contemplate the profound connections that bind us all.