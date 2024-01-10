en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

IRS Unveils Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season, Urges Early Filing

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
IRS Unveils Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season, Urges Early Filing

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has kickstarted a new chapter in tax history by officially announcing the start of the 2023 tax filing season. As of January 29, the IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns, echoing a clarion call for taxpayers to square their federal returns and settle any outstanding amounts by the April 15 deadline. The aim? To dodge the bullet of penalties and interest charges.

IRS Free File and Direct File Pilot: Aid for Early Filers

With a keen eye on facilitating the process for early filers, the IRS Free File program will be available from January 12. The program, in partnership with specialized software, offers free guided tax preparation for individuals whose adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less. In addition, the IRS Direct File pilot program is incrementally being rolled out, with a wider access range expected by mid-March for eligible taxpayers residing in participating states.

IRS Operations: Expect a Transformation

Danny Werfel, the IRS Commissioner, has indicated a significant shift in IRS operations. Amidst ongoing transformation efforts, taxpayers can anticipate improvements during this filing season. Leveraging new funding, the IRS aspires to streamline the tax preparation and filing process for taxpayers. With the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, taxpayers will witness enhancements in customer service, expanded in-person services, decreased wait times, and augmented paperless processing.

Projected Tax Returns and Refunds

The IRS projects to receive over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the federal deadline. As of December 29, 2023, the average refund amount stands at $3,167. The IRS typically issues tax refunds for most taxpayers within 21 days, with the fastest method being to file electronically and opt for direct deposit. Werfel advises taxpayers not to rely on receiving refunds by a certain date, emphasizing the importance of filing when they possess the correct tax forms.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Consumer Electronics Expo 2024: Showcasing the Future of Technology
The Consumer Electronics Expo (CES) in Las Vegas, a beacon of technological innovation, has once again lived up to its reputation by unveiling a myriad of groundbreaking consumer tech products. These products range from the outlandish to the practical, offering us a glimpse into the future of consumer technology. Samsung’s Artistic Touch to Home Entertainment
Consumer Electronics Expo 2024: Showcasing the Future of Technology
Chase Chrisley Expresses Pride in Sister Savannah Amid Family Crisis
37 mins ago
Chase Chrisley Expresses Pride in Sister Savannah Amid Family Crisis
CES 2024 Showcases Cutting-Edge Tech: Litheli, Masterbuilt, LG, and More
1 hour ago
CES 2024 Showcases Cutting-Edge Tech: Litheli, Masterbuilt, LG, and More
Living Through Renovation: Stories of Chaos, Adaptation, and Reward
1 min ago
Living Through Renovation: Stories of Chaos, Adaptation, and Reward
Government's Recruitment of Administrative Assistants Sparks Union Concerns
18 mins ago
Government's Recruitment of Administrative Assistants Sparks Union Concerns
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening
29 mins ago
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening
Latest Headlines
World News
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
29 seconds
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
2 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
2 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
3 mins
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
4 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
5 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
5 mins
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
6 mins
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app