BNN Newsroom

IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is under mounting criticism for its sluggish handling of tax returns, unsatisfactory response to taxpayer queries, and protracted resolution times for identity theft cases. These issues persist despite the additional funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. The head of the Taxpayer Advocate Service, Erin M. Collins, in her annual report to Congress, highlighted these shortcomings and labelled the delays, specifically in identity theft cases, as ‘unconscionable.’

Backlog and Inefficiency

The backlog of amended returns has soared fourfold since 2019, and taxpayer correspondence cases have more than doubled. This is in stark contrast to the IRS’s claim of 85% call response rate, with only 35% of calls actually answered by IRS employees. The agency’s effort to hire new employees has fallen short of completely resolving these issues due to subpar training. A quarter of IRS staff reported insufficient training to carry out their duties effectively.

IRS Commissioner’s Response

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel acknowledged these issues, emphasizing the vital role of the Inflation Reduction Act funding for making necessary improvements. However, the IRS’s budget has been hampered by cutbacks, including a rescinded $1.4 billion and a proposed diversion of $20 billion over two years to nondefense programs. Collins has suggested reallocating some enforcement funds to enhance taxpayer services and IT systems.

Overcoming Backlogs and Underfunding

The IRS is attempting to overcome a history of underfunding and a significant backlog of tax returns requiring manual review. Werfel has outlined plans to enhance operations using the new funds. These plans include investing in technology and expanding audit capabilities for high-wealth taxpayers. The 2024 filing season is set to begin with commitments of improved customer service and expedited refund processing.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

