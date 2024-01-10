IRS Sets January 29 as Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season; Introduces New Tools

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has earmarked January 29, 2024, as the official commencement date for the 2023 tax season. This is the day when the federal agency will commence accepting and processing tax returns for the year 2023. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, speaking on the agency’s preparedness, emphasized the IRS’s ongoing transformation efforts aimed at improving service delivery and simplifying the tax filing process for taxpayers.

IRS Free File Opens January 12

In a bid to facilitate early preparations, the IRS Free File program is set to open its doors from January 12. This service provides free guided tax preparation for taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less. It’s part of the agency’s strategy to improve services and encourage taxpayers to organize their tax-related information and file electronically to avoid potential delays.

IRS Direct File Pilot Program

Apart from the IRS Free File, the IRS Direct File pilot program is also making its debut this tax season. Expected to roll out in phases, the program aims to offer free online filing services for eligible taxpayers in participating states. A broader rollout of the program is anticipated by mid-March 2024.

Anticipated Tax Returns and Average Refund

The IRS is bracing itself for a busy tax season. The agency anticipates receiving over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the April 15 deadline. As of December 29, the IRS reported the average refund to be $3,167. These numbers underscore the need for the IRS to streamline its operations and provide efficient tax preparation and filing services, a goal it hopes to achieve with the new funding it has received.