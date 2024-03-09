Iraq's Internal Debt Hits Record 70 Trillion Dinar: Economic Implications Explored

The Iraq Future Foundation (IFF) for Economic Studies has recently unveiled a report revealing that Iraq's internal debt has reached an unprecedented level, surpassing the 70 trillion dinar mark in 2023. This figure represents a significant 1.5% increase from the previous year, marking the highest point of indebtedness since the 2003 post-war era. The report sheds light on the composition and implications of this debt, urging the Iraqi government to take decisive actions.

Surge and Composition of Iraq's Debt

The IFF report traces back the dramatic surge in Iraq's internal debt, pinpointing the year 2020 as a critical turning point when the debt skyrocketed from 38 trillion dinars in 2019 to 64 trillion dinars. This 67% increase was primarily attributed to the economic repercussions of global events. Despite a slight decrease in 2022, the debt trajectory resumed its upward course in 2023, crossing the 70 trillion threshold. Approximately 37% of this debt stems from loans granted by both commercial and government banks, while the remainder is largely due to government institutions borrowing from the Central Bank of Iraq.

The Burden of Debt on Iraq's Economy

Despite the alarming figures, the report suggests that Iraq's total debt, which includes both internal and external obligations totaling 110 trillion dinars, accounts for 29% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)—a ratio deemed manageable in comparison with global standards. However, a major concern highlighted is the nature of these debts, which are predominantly for operational expenses without the prospects of revenue generation through investment. This pattern has led to increased costs for the state budget, particularly due to interest payments to creditors. The Foundation emphasizes the critical need for a strategic shift towards converting non-recoverable debts into productive ones.

Recommendations for Sustainable Debt Management

The report concludes with actionable recommendations for the Iraqi government. It proposes either the cancellation of non-recoverable internal debts or the formulation of a comprehensive plan aimed at converting existing debts into productive debts. This could be achieved through prioritizing debt repayment and redirecting new debts towards investment in development projects across various sectors. Such initiatives are expected to boost domestic production, thereby generating sufficient revenue to cover both the debts and their associated interest payments, ultimately alleviating the financial burden on Iraq's economy.

This strategic pivot towards productive debt could herald a new era of economic sustainability for Iraq. By focusing on investment and development, the nation has the potential to harness its rich resources and human capital, laying the groundwork for long-term prosperity. The report by the Iraq Future Foundation serves as a crucial wake-up call, urging immediate action to avert further economic strain and to secure a stable financial future for Iraq.