In an unprecedented move, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy is set to escalate its defensive capabilities by equipping its domestically-produced hovercraft with long-range naval missiles. This development was announced by the Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian Navy, emphasizing the Navy's mission to secure Iran's maritime borders.

Overhauling the Iranian Navy

The Iranian Navy has undergone a significant overhaul, with a modernization of its fleet, which includes vessels, submarines, and aircraft, all refurbished by skilled Iranian military specialists. The Navy's 86th flotilla, featuring the domestically-built Dena destroyer and the Makran forward base ship, has successfully completed a global navigation mission. This mission stands as a testament to Iran's national and governmental authority.

Indigenous Hovercraft and Naval Missiles

A new series of locally-produced hovercraft equipped with long-range missiles are soon to be incorporated into the Navy. These hovercraft represent a significant enhancement in Iran's naval capabilities. The range of the Navy's missile capacity, particularly in the southern fleet, has been extended to 1,000 kilometers, marking a substantial increase in the Navy's defensive reach.

Advancements in Torpedo Technology

Admiral Irani has also highlighted the advancements in dual-purpose torpedo technology, with significant developments expected to be unveiled in the near future. This advancement in technology underlines Iran's commitment to bolstering its naval capabilities, both in terms of surface and sub-surface warfare.

Iran's Navy has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing both surface and sub-surface vessels, marking a significant milestone in the country's defense sector. Moreover, Iran has boosted its international presence, ensuring the security of naval routes as well as the safety of merchant vessels and tankers. Through this, Iran is showcasing its ability to independently secure its maritime interests.

The country's military experts and engineers have made considerable strides in creating a broad range of indigenous military equipment. This progress contributes significantly to the self-sufficiency of the armed forces, enabling Iran to maintain and enhance its defensive capabilities without reliance on external aid.