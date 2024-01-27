Iran Defends Aerospace Advancements Amid European Criticism

Iran has sturdily defended its right to scientific and technological advancement in the aerospace field, brushing off criticism from France, Germany, and Britain over the launch of the Soraya satellite.

The country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kan'ani, voiced strong disapproval of what he termed as 'interventionist' comments from the European trio. Such statements, he asserted, will not deter Iran's steadfast determination to advance in science and technology. The launch of the Soraya satellite is a testament to Iran's focus on peaceful technological progress, a right that Iran staunchly protects.

Iran's Stand on the Matter

Addressing the negative reactions to the launch, Kan'ani emphasized Iran's commitment to using peaceful technologies for scientific research development. He rejected any restrictions imposed by other nations, asserting that Iran's pursuit of knowledge and advancement does not need external approval. His remarks underscored Iran's stance on its legitimate right to progress in the aerospace field, a domain increasingly important in today's technologically driven world.

The Soraya Satellite Launch

The Soraya satellite, a brainchild of the Iranian Space Agency, was successfully placed into a 750 km orbit, marking a significant milestone for Iran's aerospace capabilities. The satellite was propelled by the Qaem-100 space launch vehicle (SLV), a three-stage, solid-fuel rocket developed by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. This successful launch unequivocally displays Iran's commitment to peaceful scientific advancements and its determination to make strides in aerospace technology.

Reaction from France, Germany and Britain

The condemnation from the European countries followed swiftly after the launch, with suggestions that the technology used for the launch could potentially contribute to the development of a long-range ballistic missile system. This perspective, however, was firmly rejected by Iran. In the face of this opposition, Iran remains undeterred in its commitment to the peaceful use of space technology for research and development purposes.