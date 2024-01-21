iPhone 13 Pro Max Survives Severe Fall: A Testament to Protective Gear

On a seemingly ordinary day, an iPhone 13 Pro Max met with a calamitous episode. The device, in a twist of fate, plummeted screen-first onto a diminutive, hard object. The aftermath was a chilling sight - a large impact mark and a spider web of cracks. The initial prognosis was grim, hinting at an expensive repair bill. The cost of rectifying a shattered iPhone 13 Pro Max screen can rocket to $329, or $29 with AppleCare+. These figures do not factor in the time spent and the additional expenses associated with the repair process.

Fortunate Turn of Events

However, in a fortunate turn of events, the damage was limited to the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit screen protector. Upon the removal of the seemingly devastated protector, the iPhone's display emerged unscathed. The glass screen protector had absorbed the brunt of the impact, saving the iPhone from a potential catastrophe.

Quality of Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit screen protector garnered praise for its protective prowess and easy application process. The author, through personal experience, testified to its effectiveness, having used it across multiple iPhones within the family. This incident served as a testament to the quality and value of the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit screen protector.

Additional Protection: Casetify Ultra Impact Case

Complementing the screen protector was a Casetify Ultra Impact case. This robust phone case offers heavy-duty protection and is MagSafe compatible. Its role in this incident was crucial, cushioning the iPhone and contributing to its survival without any apparent damage.

The incident underscores the importance of equipping smartphones with protective gear like high-quality screen protectors and cases. In the face of accidental drops, these protective elements can prevent costly damages, saving users from the hassle and financial implications of device repairs.