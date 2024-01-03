Investment Fund Issuers Must Prepare for Annual Exempt Trade Reports

Investment fund issuers operating under the exemptions stipulated in National Instrument 45-106 are being prompted to prepare their annual exempt trade reports ahead of the approaching deadline on January 30, 2024. The recent launch of SEDAR+, a novel electronic filing system, may necessitate issuers to dedicate extra time for accurately filling out the required forms and determining the appropriate filing fees. Issuers are urged to solicit assistance promptly if they foresee needing help with this procedure.

Understanding the BOI Reporting Rule

The BOI Reporting Rule, issued under the Corporate Transparency Act, mandates that domestic and foreign corporations, limited liability companies, and other similar entities formed or registered to conduct business in the United States, report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The deadline for filing the initial BOI report with FinCEN hinges on the date when the reporting company was formed or registered to do business in the United States. The report must encompass information about beneficial owners and company applicants. Certain exceptions from the definition of Reporting Company apply to investment advisers and related entities.

Inside the Annual Report

The annual report encapsulates the six and twelve-month periods ending October 31, 2023. It comprises financial statements, notes to the financial statements, data about the recent performance of the Fund, and a register of the Fund’s holdings as of the period end. Both US and international stocks witnessed a rise, while emerging market stocks experienced a decline during the twelve-month period that ended on October 31, 2023. The Fund’s investment objective revolves around the total return from long-term growth of capital and income.

Insight into Form N-CSR

The web page discusses Form N-CSR, employed by management investment companies to file reports with the SEC no later than 10 days after transmitting any report that is mandated to be sent to stockholders under Rule 30e-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It details the code of ethics, audit committee financial expert, principal accountant fees and services, and pre-approval policies and procedures.