InvestigateTV and WANF Win Prestigious 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards

The Columbia Journalism School has announced the winners of the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards, honoring outstanding audio and video reporting in the public interest. Among the winners were InvestigateTV and WANF, the national investigative unit and Atlanta CBS affiliate of Gray Television Inc., respectively.

The Sixth: A Beacon of Investigative Journalism

The two were recognized for their groundbreaking investigative series, The Sixth. This series illuminated the acute shortage of public defenders in Georgia and other states, with defendants languishing in jail for extended periods before trial. The duPont-Columbia Awards acknowledged the production team's innovative collaboration, highlighting the significance of their investigative journalism.

Gray Television: A Commitment to Excellence

Sandy Breland, Gray's COO, emphasized the company's dedication to investigative journalism that uncovers injustices and catalyzes change. This commitment is reflected in their continued endeavors to bring to light stories that matter. Since its launch by Gray in 2018, InvestigateTV has expanded its reach with a daily news magazine, InvestigateTV+, airing in all 113 Gray markets.

duPont-Columbia Awards: Honoring Journalistic Standards

The duPont-Columbia Awards have been lauding high-standard journalism for over eight decades. The recognition of InvestigateTV and WANF reiterates the value and impact of rigorous, fact-based journalism. The award-winning series, The Sixth, serves as a testament to the power of investigative journalism in addressing systemic issues and driving change.

Gray Television, Inc., owners of an extensive number of local television stations and digital assets across the US, holds a majority interest in Swirl Films. With a reach that covers 36 percent of US television households, the company continues to leverage its resources to produce content that resonates with audiences and upholds the highest journalistic standards.