Inverness Darkroom Shines a Light on Analogue Photography's Resurgence

In the heart of Inverness, within the vibrant corridors of the WASPS Creative Academy, a unique initiative is celebrating a significant milestone. The Inverness Darkroom, established by a trio of photography enthusiasts, marks its fifth anniversary, standing as a testament to the enduring allure of analogue photography. Founders Rachel Fermi, Matt Sillars, and Brian McIntosh have not only created a space for developing film but have also fostered a community of photographers, united by their passion for the tactile, immersive process that digital technology cannot replicate.

Reviving a Lost Art

The Inverness Darkroom, now among Scotland's largest facilities dedicated to analogue photography, offers a haven for both seasoned photographers and novices alike. Its growth from a modest venture to a hub with approximately 50 active members underscores the rising interest in traditional photographic methods. Workshops, ranging from basic introductions to more specialized techniques, equip participants with the skills to explore the creative potential of film photography. The founders' mission extends beyond mere nostalgia; they aim to ensure that the art of developing film remains a vibrant and accessible craft.

A Community United by Passion

What sets the Inverness Darkroom apart is not just its facilities but the community it has nurtured. From professionals to hobbyists, its membership spans a broad spectrum, reflecting the universal appeal of analogue photography. This diversity has been especially poignant during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the darkroom provided a sanctuary for individuals seeking solace and connection through creative expression. The founders' vision of creating a space that transcends mere photographic development has been realized; it has become a locus of support, learning, and inspiration.

Looking Toward the Future

As the Inverness Darkroom celebrates its fifth anniversary, the founders are already eyeing the future with ambitious plans. Achieving charitable status is a key goal, one that would enable the initiative to secure funding and expand its offerings. This step would not only ensure the darkroom's sustainability but also strengthen its role as a cultural and educational pillar in the community. The potential for growth is immense, fueled by a resurgence of interest in analogue photography and a deep-seated desire for tangible, meaningful connections in a digital age.

The story of the Inverness Darkroom is more than just a celebration of photography. It is a narrative of resilience, community, and the enduring power of art to bring people together. As it embarks on its next chapter, the darkroom stands as a beacon for those who find joy in the slow, deliberate process of film photography, and a reminder of the beauty that can emerge when we pause to look closer at the world around us.