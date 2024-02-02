Interstellar Intruders: 'Oumuamua and Borisov Challenge Assumptions

It's a well-established belief that our solar system is not a closed entity. However, the potential of interstellar objects visiting us, and their frequency, has been a point of debate among the scientific community. This debate has been reignited with the recent spotting of two interstellar objects, 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, which have challenged our understanding of the rarity of such cosmic interlopers.

Astonishing Discoveries

These objects were not detected by some high-tech space probe, but by telescopes here on Earth. In 2017, the Pan-STARRS1 telescope in Hawaii caught sight of 'Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to pass through our solar system. Two years later, amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov discovered the second interstellar object, Borisov, at the MARGO observatory in Crimea. These objects, unlike typical asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, are not gravitationally bound to any celestial body. They spend most of their existence wandering through the vast expanse of interstellar space.

Challenging Existing Assumptions

Scientists like astrophysicist Susanne Pfalzner and planetary scientist David Jewitt are now revising their assumptions about the number of such interstellar objects that could be within our solar system. They estimate that there could be around 10,000 'Oumuamua-size objects within the orbit of Neptune, much higher than what was previously assumed.

Understanding the Interlopers

The challenge now is to understand these interlopers' origins. This involves studying their trajectories and determining whether they were kicked out from their original planetary systems due to gravitational interactions with other stars or giant planets. The discovery of these objects has opened up new avenues for studying distant planetary systems and the composition of interstellar space.

With projects like the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory on the horizon, the possibility of finding more interstellar objects is high. It's an exciting time for astronomers and researchers as these interstellar visitors could provide insights into the evolution of other planetary systems and the mysteries of the cosmos.