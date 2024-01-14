en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Internet Searches Amplify Fake News Susceptibility, Reveals Nature Study

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Internet Searches Amplify Fake News Susceptibility, Reveals Nature Study

Internet searches, a common practice in our digital age, could be making us more vulnerable to fake news, as suggested by a new study published in the scientific journal, Nature. This groundbreaking research underscores the profound influence of search engines on our perception and acceptance of news stories – an influence that might be steering us towards falsehoods.

Unveiling the Deceptive Power of Internet Searches

The study involved an experiment where volunteers were presented with a mix of fake and real news stories. They were asked to classify each story as either true, false/misleading, or undetermined. At the onset of the experiment, approximately 30% of the participants mislabeled fake stories as true. However, this number escalated by roughly 20%, to 36%, after the participants conducted internet searches. Interestingly, the majority of the participants employed Google for their searches, indicating a high level of trust in this particular search engine.

How Search Terms Enhance the Fake News Narrative

Under the leadership of social scientist Kevin Aslett, the study reveals how certain search terms can guide individuals towards low-quality news sources, thereby reinforcing fake narratives. The research posits that the unwavering trust people place in search engines could well exceed the trust they place in mainstream media. This trust, when coupled with strategic search terms, could amplify the deceptive power of fake news.

Comparing Fact-checkers with Academics and Students

The research also contrasts the search strategies adopted by professional fact-checkers with those used by academics and students. The study points out that fact-checkers demonstrate a higher level of efficiency in sifting through search engine results and examining the credibility of sources before reading the content. On the other hand, academics and students tend to delve into the content directly, potentially overlooking the credibility of the source.

The Flawed Notion of Truth in Internet Searches

The paper addresses the complexities involved in determining the authenticity of news stories and emphasizes that the idea of uncovering the truth through simple internet searches is inherently flawed. In an age of information bombardment, it is more crucial than ever to question the credibility of our sources and the validity of the information presented to us.

On a side note, the article also mentions the launch of the Poco X6 Pro smartphone, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, highlighting the continual evolution of technology amidst the significant challenges posed by fake news.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
22 mins ago
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom
England’s Coombe Abbey hotel grounds, known for its historic charm, recently added an eerie entry to its lore. During a Christmas light trail event, a young boy named Oliver had a ghostly encounter that will be remembered for years to come. While visiting the hotel grounds with his sister Rebekah and grandfather Eric, Oliver managed
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom
Finding the 'Sweet Spot' in Digital Media Content Strategies
1 hour ago
Finding the 'Sweet Spot' in Digital Media Content Strategies
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate
1 hour ago
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate
Amazon Coventry Donates £7,000 to Children's Hospital; Laura Ward Honored for Her Philanthropic Work
27 mins ago
Amazon Coventry Donates £7,000 to Children's Hospital; Laura Ward Honored for Her Philanthropic Work
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture
46 mins ago
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture
Deceptive Marketing Practices: The Rising Exploitation of the Elderly
1 hour ago
Deceptive Marketing Practices: The Rising Exploitation of the Elderly
Latest Headlines
World News
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
13 seconds
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
1 min
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
1 min
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
2 mins
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
2 mins
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
2 mins
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
2 mins
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
2 mins
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
2 mins
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app