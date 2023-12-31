International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

As the world prepares to ring in 2024, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are set for a unique celebration, experiencing 16 New Year countdowns due to their fast-paced orbit around the Earth. This extraordinary scenario is a product of the ISS’s rapid speed of approximately 28,000 kilometers per hour, enabling it to circle the Earth every 90 minutes.

Living Life in Fast-Forward

On board the ISS, the crew experiences a cycle of 45 minutes of daylight followed by 45 minutes of darkness, repeating this approximately 16 times a day. This contrasts starkly with the traditional 12-hour light-dark cycle on Earth, offering the astronauts an entirely different perspective on the passage of time. These frequent transitions between day and night become not only a part of life in space but also facilitate a range of scientific experiments in fields like microbiology and metallurgy, providing insights that cannot be gained on Earth.

Challenges and Rewards of Life in Space

Despite the unique conditions, the crew follows Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to keep a consistent schedule. However, the constant changes present challenges in maintaining their circadian rhythms. Yet, the myriad of experiences, such as the opportunity to see Earth’s horizons multiple times a day and celebrate New Year’s Eve 16 times, offers an indelible experience for the astronauts.

Looking Forward to 2024

As the ISS crew celebrates the transition to 2024, other significant space missions are on the horizon. Notably, NASA’s Artemis II mission is scheduled for November 2024, marking their first trip to the moon since the Apollo program. On a similar note, Blue Origin is also planning an all-female crew trip into orbit in early 2024, led by Lauren Sanchez. These missions are poised to create new milestones in space exploration, further expanding our understanding of the universe.